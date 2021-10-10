Compound, crossbows grew industry

Ward Eaton Huge Sale! 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4, the sharpest in town, 149,000 miles, tons of equipment, wow! $10,900 2011 Dodge Ram 4x4 Hemi, red and ready! 190,000 miles, crew cab, loaded, was $9350 Now $8500 2008 Dodge Ram crew cab 4x4, silver, needs nothing, was $8375 now $6995 2005 Chevrolet Regular cab work truck, loaded, 1 owner, 91,000 miles, 5.3 v8, long box was $5950 now $5275 2001 Chevrolet Â¾ ton 4x4, rust free with every option, crew cab, leather, 6 liter, moon roof, was $7995, now $6995 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4, clean as a pin, and priced to go $5950 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD, 178,000 miles, silver, loaded, leather, moon, $5950 Chevrolet Trailblazers- 3 to choose from- 2005 $2895, 2007 $4194, 2008 $4850 Come on in for the best deals in the north! Good cars for reasonable prices! Monday: 10am - 4pm Tues "" Fri: 10am - 5pm Saturday: 10am - 2pm Call Dale 231-640-0429 or Lorrie 231-709-5477 WARD EATON, INC. 231-941-9535 1475 Premier St., Traverse City.
