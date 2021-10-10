Compound, crossbows grew industry

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Settlor, John Francis Manuel IV, who was born on July 5, 1965 and died on September 20, 2021, resided at 5268 State Park Hwy., Interlochen, Michigan, 49643. There is no personal representative of the Settlor's estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against John Francis Manuel IV, the Revocable Living Trust of John Francis Manuel IV and Margaret Cutting Manuel, dated August 27, 2018, and the Manuel Family Living Trust, dated November 8, 2004, will be forever barred unless presented to Margaret Cutting Manuel, Trustee, c/o LAW OFFICES OF JOSHUA M. REYNOLDS, PLC, within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice, at 300 E. Front St., Suite 370, Traverse City, MI 49684. Notice is further given that the trusts will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to them. October 17, 2021-1T575853.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO