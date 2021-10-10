CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers News: Los Angeles Introduces Strict Vaccine Mandate, But Won’t Affect Staples Center

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever, this city decree will not affect the Lakers' playing arena at Staples Center, as Staples already follows the LA County Public Health regelation that requires guests aged two and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours. During the Lakers Media Day, general manager Rob Pelinka had already said that the team would be entirely vaccinated by opening day.

Report: County of Los Angeles trying to force Vanessa Bryant to submit psychiatric examinations to prove emotional distress

The legal battle that has to do with unauthorized photos of the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues. “The county of Los Angeles is trying to force the widow of Kobe Bryant and other surviving family members of a fatal helicopter crash last year to submit to psychiatric examinations that could help the county prove a critical point in their legal dispute:,” wrote Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.
theScore

Los Angeles' vaccine mandate doesn't apply to visiting teams

Los Angeles' new vaccine mandate features a non-resident performer exemption, which means players of NBA teams that travel to the city don't require full vaccination to play. The exemption clause is the same as local mandates previously implemented in San Francisco and New York City, which affect only members of the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks.
Los Angeles officials vote to enact vaccine mandates including for Lakers home games

Update: Staples Center announced on Thursday that the new LA mandate will not apply for events at the venue, including home games for the Lakers, Clippers, and Kings. Instead, they will follow existing measures that require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the arena in order to attend events. Fans are still required to wear face masks unless “actively” eating or drinking.
Rob Pelinka
Anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title puts time into perspective

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt in March of 2021, it would be four months before the NBA would return to action, with the NBA Restart at the Walt Disney World Resort getting underway in July. The restart was fittingly marketed as "a whole new game," with 22 teams taking part in the action, playing in front of no fans at Disney's various basketball arenas. In unprecedented fashion, the timing of play resuming meant that the NBA Finals did not begin until Sept.
Lakers Name DWS As Official Global Investment Sponsor

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and global asset management firm DWS announced a multi-season global sponsorship agreement to make them the official global investment sponsor of the team. The sponsorship will include prominent advertising and logo placement at Staples Center to help improve DWS's worldwide brand. Off the court, this partnership will lead to improvements throughout the L.A. community.
2 Reasons The Los Angeles Lakers Won’t Win The 2022 NBA Championship

Coming off a busy offseason in which they completely reshuffled their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to get back to their winning ways and bounce back from an injury plagued 2020-21 NBA season that produced a first-round exit from the playoffs at the hands of the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. Now that they've had an entire offseason to rest and recover, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are locked in and ready to lead this re-tooled Lakers squad back to the NBA Final...
The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are heavy title favourites but less might be more in the superteam era

Irving or no Irving, the Nets are a problem for the rest of the league and rightly head into the new season as heavy favourites for the championship. That being said, it was perhaps surprising to discover that only 17% of NBA GMs surveyed fancy the new and improved Los Angeles Lakers, who have acquired their own third superstar in the considerable form of Russell Westbrook who, like Harden, has been both a scoring champion and assist leader during the regular season.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says New-Look Squad ‘Can’t Rush The Process’

However, that is expected to change in the final two preseason games, showing a glimpse of what to expect from this title contender. After falling to the Phoenix Suns for the second time in the preseason on Sunday, Davis talked about the team's struggles and how it's all part of the process on the path to building a championship-caliber squad. We want to be good, but we don't want to skip steps," Davis said.
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mac McClung’s Future with Los Angeles

After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, McClung was waived by the team this week, and according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the point guard will be joining the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. While the 2021-22 NBA season is set to begin next week, the NBA G League doesn't start until November, as the South Bay Lakers tip off the year with a matchup against the G League Ignite on Nov. 5.
Los Angeles enacts strict public vaccine mandate

Los Angeles leaders have enacted one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. (Oct. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
