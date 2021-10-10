CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/10/21 inshore bite- pics

Cover picture for the articleMet up with my clients for the day at 0 dark thirty. At first light, we ran to the bait hole... For those of you who have never tried Boca Coast Chum, do yourself a favor and get some! Its so nice to have a bag of the chum ready to go and have bait move in so quickly.. Saves time on mixing with oil and water to make peanut butter.. yes, you can go old school and do the whole purina fish food, manhaden oil/water mix... but try the Boca Chum and Im sure you will agree with me! ( no, I am not sponsored by Boca Chum, it has just been a great product that has saved me time and energy....)

You guys kill it every time. I gotta learn some spots in less than 100'. I'm lost until I get a little deeper. You guys kill it every time. I gotta learn some spots in less than 100'. I'm lost until I get a little deeper. THx - It 's...
Ran on glass flat seas out to Seahorse reef, wind was less than predicted (I love when that happens), started trolling, immediate action with spanish after spanish, many doubles even a few triples. Spoons and jigs seemed equally productive, just drag something, they'd hit it. We fished the whole outgoing then they shut off at slack so we went home with all the fish we wanted, I think the final count was somewhere over 30. Smoker was busy yesterday.
As a Florida native with three daughters, granddaughters, and great grandchildren family is by far the most important thing in my life; next comes fishing. My granddaughter, Danielle, her husband, and my great-grandchildren are following the family tradition:. Fishing is in our blood. However, none of us can live forever....
I went out early again today and it was choppy again, but settled down starting around 10:00. Went to an area N of the scallop rack where I caught over 20 small trout on Monday...only got 1 today and lost several soft plastics to the little munchers (suspect puffers, Perch, and small BSB). I got a couple very hard hits which bent the rod and resulted in immediate cut-offs (Sp. Macks?) I moved in to the sand/gravel flats just south of CR 1&2 and picked up a nice Mangrove Snapper. The little munchers ate some more of my soft plastics so I decided to move a few miles North.
Headed out of Suwannee yesterday morning at daylight with the hopes of getting hooked up on some Spanish and possibly a king on spotty bottom. Starting trolling around some mylar rigs, shiny rapalas, and a large yozuri diver. Tons of fish blowing up all around us. They were tarpon. Some big, some smaller. After about an hour with nothing, the yozuri went off and got hooked up to this guy…
I have 7 red head magnums (most never used) and 12 blue wing teal decoys for $75, all in excellent condition. I have 1 - #1 shot, 2 - #2 shot and 9 - #4 shot boxes of shells, all steel shot. $60 for all. I'm in Tampa or Steinhatchee.
As we approach our colder time of year what an honor showcasing our 'Florida at it's best!'. From one end of our great country to the other we love to catch trout:. Colder weather Trout fishing in our Tropical Paradise on Earth is a 'little' different. Ladies first:. Catching Florida...
Coming down to Stuart next for some snook fishing. Looking for help on info as to where I can go catch some croakers. I know you asked about "catching" which I can't help you with but Snook Nook, 772-334-2145 sometimes has them for sale. Additionally, Stuart Live Bait, Bryan, 772-985-0425 (Must order bait via text) sometimes has them when they are available, otherwise he has Pilchards or Greenies, selling them via boat in the Manatee Pocket near Sandsprit Park. Just trying to help out.
Drew a GSW Hog Still quota back on the initial draws; not on reissue. I got out there the Sunday prior and did a bit of scouting. Dropped some pins on fresh sign I found and then marked some areas of interested during the week from OnX. Got out to...
I'm not much of an inshore guy, but was in Fort Walton for the week, so drug the skiff down so My brother and I could try to fish rather than watch TV. Beautiful weather all week, so that made it worth the effort. Did troll some for Mackerel, but...
I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.
We express often that if you haven't had an experience with a Grizzly bear in person, you may not understand how HUGE and dangerous they are. Being 'Bear Wise' is very important and being prepared for a bear interaction will increase your chances of getting away without being harmed. Wyoming Game & Fish has a portion of their website dedicated to making sure you're ready to encounter a bear on his turf. Go check it out if you're about to embark on a late season hike, a hunt or if you're heading in for a fall camping trip. Remember, you're going into bear country and they're in the middle of getting ready for hibernation.There's a good chance they're not going to be nice.
I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You have probably seen them around this time of the year. Kelly McGowan, a field specialist in Horticulture with the MU Extension Office, joins us to explain what these little creatures are. She says they are looking for a place to hibernate right now, that’s why you see them all around. They […]
