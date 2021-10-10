10/10/21 inshore bite- pics

Met up with my clients for the day at 0 dark thirty. At first light, we ran to the bait hole... For those of you who have never tried Boca Coast Chum, do yourself a favor and get some! Its so nice to have a bag of the chum ready to go and have bait move in so quickly.. Saves time on mixing with oil and water to make peanut butter.. yes, you can go old school and do the whole purina fish food, manhaden oil/water mix... but try the Boca Chum and Im sure you will agree with me! ( no, I am not sponsored by Boca Chum, it has just been a great product that has saved me time and energy....)