LeBron James says he loves the ‘competitive nature’ Kendrick Nunn brings to the Lakers
One of the biggest battles in training camp and the preseason for the Lakers has been the starting guard position alongside Russell Westbrook. The likes of Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn entered as the most likely candidates to anchor the spot with Talen Horton-Tucker as an outside shout. Throughout the first week-and-a-half of games, each has separated themselves in some way or another, both positively and negatively.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0