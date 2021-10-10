LeBron James says he loves the ‘competitive nature’ Kendrick Nunn brings to the Lakers

Monk scored 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter. More specifically, they all came in the span of fewer than three minutes as the young guard showcased why he has been given the nickname "Microwave" by his teammates already this season. He wasn't the lone young Laker to stand out on the night as fellow youngster Kendrick Nunn scored all nine of his points in the second frame as well.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO