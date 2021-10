The playoffs are right around the corner let’s take a look at the Re/max big 3 games for week 8. We start on the Kansas side where one of the hottest teams is Blue Valley. The Tigers have won five straight after dropping their season opener and put that winning streak on the line as they head to rival Blue Valley West. Blue Valley’s offense is rolling but it faces a Jaguars defense that held St. Thomas Aquinas to just 7 points in a win last week.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO