CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell cheer, dance teams both take second at home meet

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell High School competitive cheer and dance teams placed second in their respective competitions during the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday at the Corn Palace. In cheer, only Brandon Valley's score of 255 was better than the Kernels' 221 points in a field of 15 teams. Dell Rapids St. Mary's 198 points were good for third, with Pierre (196.5) and Deubrook (190) rounding out the top five placings.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Yankton, SD
City
Huron, SD
City
Winner, SD
City
Wagner, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Gregory, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
City
Watertown, SD
City
Parkston, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Jazz#Mitchell High School#Kernels#Platte Geddes#Aberdeen Central
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy