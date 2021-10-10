Mitchell cheer, dance teams both take second at home meet

The Mitchell High School competitive cheer and dance teams placed second in their respective competitions during the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday at the Corn Palace. In cheer, only Brandon Valley's score of 255 was better than the Kernels' 221 points in a field of 15 teams. Dell Rapids St. Mary's 198 points were good for third, with Pierre (196.5) and Deubrook (190) rounding out the top five placings.