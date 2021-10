CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are in search of a 4-1 start for just the second time since 1994 (first time was in 2020, so there's the potential for back-to-back seasons) when they face-off against the 3-1 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Browns are coming off of a 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings that saw another dominant performance by the defense, while the Chargers won 28-14 over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO