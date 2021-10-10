New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Active

The New York Giants will have starting left tackle Andrew Thomas this week against the Dallas Cowboys. But for how many snaps is another question.

Thomas, listed on the Giants' Friday injury report with a foot ailment that he said was unrelated to the off-season ankle surgery he had in January, worked out for trainers, coaches, and team officials before the Giants' inactive list was due. While it was determined that he was moving well enough to give things a go this week, it will be interesting to see if Thomas can play the entire game.

Had Thomas been declared inactive, that would have left a big hole on the Giants' offensive line. The second-year player out of Georgia has only been the Giants' best and most consistent offensive lineman, having allowed just six pressures in four games and no sacks.

If Thomas is unable to make it through the entire game, Nate Solder will probably move to left tackle, and second-year man Matt Peart, who lost out on the starting right tackle job, will step in at right tackle.

By Patricia Traina

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) is active for the game against the Cowboys in what is a huge, huge boost for New York.

28 minutes ago

Here are the TV, radio, and betting details for this week's Giants-Cowboys Week 5 regular season game.

4 hours ago

The Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys today, looking for their first win in Jerry's World since September 11, 2016. Can they get it?

7 hours ago

The Giants' inactive players include receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand)--all declared out on Friday by the team.

Cornerbacks Sam Beal and Josh Jackson are the healthy scratches for the Giants.

The Cowboys' inactive player list includes safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), both of whom were declared out Friday due to their respective injuries. The rest of the Cowboys inactive list includes quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu, tackle Brandon Knight, and receiver Simi Fehoko.

Join the Giants Country Community

Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .

LockedOn Giants podcast Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.