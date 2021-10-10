CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports labels LSU one of college football's week six losers

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It’s not feeling great to be an LSU Tiger right now.

LSU has now slid to 3-3 in the SEC after losing to Auburn and Kentucky in consecutive weeks. They’ve hardly looked competitive for seven quarters now. And USA TODAY Sports has choice words for LSU’s game against Kentucky.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY released his week six college football winners and losers, LSU was listed as a loser alongside Alabama, BYU, North Carolina, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Louisville, and Southern California.

Here is what Myerberg had to say about LSU’s performance this past weekend.

Myerberg: The heat on Ed Orgeron is set to rise dramatically after a listless 42-21 loss to No. 14 Kentucky dropped LSU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. With no shot of winning the West or even competing for the New Year’s Six, the Tigers’ focus shifts to simply securing bowl eligibility. What are the odds of that? The offense is putrid and the defense only slightly better, leaving major questions about whether Orgeron can guide LSU back to prominence or if the magical 2019 season was simply a combination of luck and a Heisman-winning quarterback.

Myerberg is right about one thing: LSU is desperately trying to figure out how they can get bowl eligible, because there doesn’t seem to be three more wins left on the schedule.

