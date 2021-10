The New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints without three key contributors on offense. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who sustained hamstring injuries in last week's 17-14 loss to Atlanta, and guard Ben Bredeson (hand) were ruled out for Week 4. In addition, linebacker and team captain Blake Martinez was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO