Prodigy’ Adds Voice Cast, Previews First Trailer at NYCC – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Star Trek: Prodigy has added Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander and Robert Beltran to its voice casting for the show, which premieres on Oct. 28 on Paramount+. The series, produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, showcased a first-look clip from the series at New...

Star Trek: Prodigy Adds Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Daveed Diggs to Cast

During today's Star Trek: Prodigy panel at New York Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed four new additions to the animated series's cast. Robert Beltran is returning as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager. Additionally, Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, and Jason Alexander join the season one voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, and Alexander will voice Doctor Noum. Star Trek: Prodigy will be Alexander's return to Star Trek. He previously played Kurros in the Voyager Season Five episode "Think Tank." Alexander is a huge Star Trek fan and has also appeared in Seth McFarlane's The Orville, inspired by McFarlane's love of Star Trek.
Hanna: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2021

At New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for the third season of Hanna, which will premiere all six episodes on November 24, 2021. Season 3 of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna's plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.
Star Trek: Prodigy Announces New Voice Talent During NYCC

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today debuted a first-look clip featuring Hologram Kathryn Janeway, from the upcoming all-new animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy. The new clip featuring the return of the iconic Star Trek character of Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew in the new series, was released following the official premiere screening and cast and producer panel at New York Comic Con.
Star Trek: Prodigy Adds Four Cast Members Including Voyager Alumni

The upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere soon on Paramount+. Besides the series being the first one in the franchise intended for younger audiences, it will also mark the return of Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Kathryn Janeway, played again by Kate Mulgrew. During the series' New...
Star Trek: Prodigy adds Hamilton and The Good Place stars

The latest Star Trek spin-off, Star Trek: Prodigy, has expanded its already impressive cast, with stars from the likes of Hamilton, The Good Place, and Seinfeld joining the series. Ahead of Prodigy's premiere later this month, the animated spin-off announced a host of new names set to make their Trek...
‘Hanna’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Out, Amazon Prime Sets Premiere Date – NYCC

The teaser trailer for the third season of Amazon Prime’s Hanna was debuted today at New York Comic Con. The six one-hour episodes will start on Nov. 24. As previously announced, Ray Liotta joins the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country. This season continues the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister...
Kate Mulgrew And NYCC Panel Reveal How ‘Prodigy’ Will Guide New Fans Into Star Trek

At New York Comic Con, the Star Trek: Prodigy panel included a new clip and breaking news about new cast members, including Robert Beltran, and there was still a lot more to talk about. Paramount+ brought voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee Bradley Baker (Murf) to New York for the event. They were joined by producers Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and Ben Hibon, along with Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. Here are some highlights from the panel:
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Trailer at NYCC 2021

Toei Animation has released the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest feature film featuring the beloved anime characters of Akira Toriyama's popular franchise. The trailer premiered at Dragon Ball Super's NYCC panel today, where fans were treated with more information about the highly-anticipated film. Watch the...
