SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 86

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway examine all the details of Oklahoma's 55-48 victory over Texas in what was probably the craziest game in the history of the Red River Rivalry. The guys talk Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler, Kennedy Brooks and Marvin Mims, the Sooner defense and much more.

To LISTEN, click play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

