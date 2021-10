Black History Month in the UK has been celebrated since October 1987, to commemorate the achievements, culture and heritage of Black people. It is rooted in the US version, which started during the 1920s. Celebrated in February, it coincides with abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays.We’ve sought to share the lived experiences of Black people over the years to educate and to push forward change – yet the inevitable history of subjugation has largely clouded the narrative, and created stereotypes of Black people, many of whom have come to associate it with struggle and (essentially) trauma.Challenging the derogative depiction...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO