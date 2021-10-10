Antonio Brown, Matt Ryan reach milestones on Sunday

Sometimes, no matter how great a receiver is, it can take a minute to develop a connection with a new quarterback. That was the case for rookie Kyle Pitts, the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2021, and the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Pitts was a true unicorn in college even with current Buccaneers backup Kyle Trask throwing him helium balls all over the place, so with Matt Ryan as his NFL quarterback and new head coach/offensive play-caller Arthur Smith making the most out of two- and three-tight sets as he did when he was the Titans’ offensive coordinator, you would not be faulted if you took the over all all possible Pitts projections.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO