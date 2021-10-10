Twitter explodes as Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn misses 3 kicks in 25-22 loss to Patriots

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn did not have a good day at the office.

The 27-year-old kicker missed two extra points and a field goal against the New England Patriots in the 25-22 loss at NRG Stadium.

Special teams coach Frank Ross told reporters on Sept. 30 that they were confident Fairbairn could return to his kicking duties at full strength.

“I don’t think you’re going to put a player out there that can’t perform to the best of his abilities on any phases or role being asked,” Ross said. “If he’s going to go out there and be our kicker on Sunday, he’s going to be ready to kick whatever his range is. If he can kick from 75 out, we’ll kick from 75 out. We expect him to be at full capacity if he’s out there being our kicker on Sunday.”

Although the Texans are confident Fairbairn is 100% strength, his results were anything but against the Patriots, and Twitter let him have it as Houston falls to 1-4 on the year.