Breezy, chance for rain to start the work week

By Ashley Carter
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWon't need the jackets heading out the door tomorrow as we'll be waking up in the mid to upper 60's. May need to grab the hair ties however as a breezy day is expected to kick off the work week. Gusts from the south up to 25 mph lasts throughout the day. Highs will remain in the 80's. We'll be mostly dry, but some of us may need the umbrella by the afternoon. A chance for pop up showers mainly west of I-65 starts in the afternoon and lasts into the night.The good news is our areas further east that got pummeled with last weeks showers should remain rain free tomorrow.

