Georgia State

Georgia on top...Missed attempts...Astros on the verge

 6 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season. Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

