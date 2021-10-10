'Significant structural collapse.' Trailer on UK campus sustains damage after fire
A trailer located on the University of Kentucky's campus sustained significant structural damage from a fire on Sunday morning. According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the fire department responded to the 100 block of Leader Avenue around 4:30 Sunday morning after receiving reports of a structure fire. Responding firefighters found an outdoor trailer ablaze near the UK Chandler Hospital.www.kykernel.com
