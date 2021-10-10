CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

'Significant structural collapse.' Trailer on UK campus sustains damage after fire

By Rayleigh Deaton
Kentucky Kernel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer located on the University of Kentucky's campus sustained significant structural damage from a fire on Sunday morning. According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the fire department responded to the 100 block of Leader Avenue around 4:30 Sunday morning after receiving reports of a structure fire. Responding firefighters found an outdoor trailer ablaze near the UK Chandler Hospital.

www.kykernel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#University Of Kentucky#Uk#Accident
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy