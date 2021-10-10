KSP charges Livingston Co. man with murder
Kentucky State Police have charged a Livingston County man with murder after he allegedly stabbed a man to death on Butler Road in Livingston County Friday. According to a news release, troopers were dispatched to reports of an assault around 10 p.m. on Butler Road in the Salem community to assist the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Investigation reportedly revealed that 21-year-old James Crider and 52-year-old Joseph Harris had been in an altercation when Crider stabbed Harris.whopam.com
