Morgan Ward and Playmaker Capture Second Consecutive $20,000 WEC Hunter Derby

Gladstone, New Jersey – Natalie Jayne (Elgin, Ill.) and Charisma secured a win in the prestigious Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – East after three days of intense competition at the historic United States Equestrian Team headquarters in Gladstone, New Jersey. Jayne rode to a final phase four score of 365 to earn the victory ahead of Dominic Gibbs (Colorado Springs, Colo.), who finished in second place with a final score of 359. Audrey Schulze (Saddle River, N.J.) took third with a phase four score of 336, while Luke Jensen (Denton, Texas) rounded out the top four finishers on a 335.

6 DAYS AGO