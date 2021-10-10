CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Ward and Playmaker Capture Second Consecutive $20,000 WEC Hunter Derby

Cover picture for the articleOctober 7 marked the second Derby Friday of the World Equestrian Center – Wilmington NSBA Fall Classic series with more than 40 elegant hunters vying for the win in the $20,000 WEC Wilmington 3’ Open Hunter Derby and the $20,000 WEC Wilmington 3’ Hunter Derby Non-Pro. Bobby Murphy of Lexington, Kentucky designed the tracks that featured stunning natural obstacles that allowed riders to show off their horse’s style and athleticism.

