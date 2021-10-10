CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Republican Allen West, While Hospitalized for Covid, Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6Ly7_0cN76WyX00

Former Republican congressman and current Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West , who is unvaccinated, unleashed a string of tweets bashing vaccines and mandates while he was hospitalized for Covid-19 .

On Saturday and Sunday, West’s Twitter account announced that his wife, Angela, had tested positive for Covid-19. While his wife is vaccinated, the account said, West is not. Despite refusing to get the vaccine, the account said West was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols,” two drugs that are unproven against the virus, both of which the FDA has cautioned people not to use as Covid treatments.

According to the tweets, West was “experiencing a low-grade fever and light body aches” on Saturday and later tweeted that he had pneumonia caused by Covid but said it was “not serious.”

“I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital,” he said after announcing both he and his wife received experimental monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

The next day, West posted a lengthy Twitter thread where he ranted against vaccines while saying he was still hospitalized. “I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West said. “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

He then ranted that he will “vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates” in Texas and defend people’s bodies, which he called “our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom.” (If that’s true, Texas needs to apply that logic to women who need an abortion .)

And there’s a problem with West’s assertion that antibody therapies are better than vaccines. Monoclonal antibody therapy doesn’t convey lasting immunity. According to the CDC , evidence suggests that reinfection is “uncommon within the 90 days after initial infection.” The agency still recommends people who received monoclonal antibodies get vaccinated after 90 days. Because as studies have repeatedly shown, the most protection you can have against the virus is a prior Covid infection plus a vaccine.

While West remained in the hospital on Sunday, he said his vaccinated wife, who was hospitalized at the same time he was, had already been released to return home.

Comments / 21

I Nuke Hurricanes
6d ago

maybe he will have or end up with Myocarditis I won't complain if he does. tired of all the new Republican way. miss the old school Republicans who actually walked Nixon out of the White House as they should have Trump!

Reply(4)
10
Related
Rolling Stone

Why Finding Your Fit in the Entertainment Industry Is Crucial for Growth

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. I start this article with a warning: This is a sensitive subject for many in the entertainment sector. You may be reminded of aspects of yourself that you do not like. Or, you will learn why finding your fit is important in this industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

5 Ways Cannabis Brands Can Honor the Past

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. There is a scene in the movie Moscow on the Hudson starring Robin Williams that reminds me of my first experience in a cannabis retail store. In the movie, Williams plays a character who is new to New York, having emigrated from Russia during the communist reign. Used to seeing only one brand option for food, he is rendered speechless looking at the grocery store shelves, awash in options shiny with branding.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

Why I Think Big Tech’s Mixed Messaging on Cannabis Isn’t Going to Slow Down Legal Marijuana Brands

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In July 2021, the cannabis and tech industries were abuzz with the groundbreaking news that Apple would allow cannabis-selling apps into its App Store, with certain criteria. The new policy was released as part of Apple’s updates to its App Store Review Guidelines and marked the very first time that a Big Tech company instituted explicit changes that would allow and recognize the legal cannabis market on its platform.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Abortion#Republican#While Hospitalized#Hydroxychloroquine#Big Pharma
AOL Corp

Texas Gov. Abbott bans Covid vaccination mandates in rebuke of Biden

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing Covid-19 vaccination requirements on employees or customers. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement. Abbott,...
TEXAS STATE
mediaite.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb Offers Dose of Reality on Allen West’s Viral Anti-Vax Claims

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb disassembled Allen West’s (R) logic in slamming coronavirus vaccine mandates while praising monoclonal antibody infusion treatments. Gottlieb, who currently sits on Pfizer’s board of directors, joined CNN on Monday to talk about Merck seeking FDA emergency use authorization for their experimental pill...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
advocatemag.com

Past Lake Highlands neighbor, vaxx-mandate opponent Allen West hospitalized with COVID-19

Allen West, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful who lived in Lake Highlands for a few years and remains in the Dallas area — and who still ostensibly enjoys hanging around the Lake Highlands Shooting Range — today is in a Plano hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia. His wife Angela West also has tested positive for the virus. In a Facebook post, West says he has “no pain, no coughing, and no fatigue,” adding, “I just wish I could shave, but they have me on blood thinner to prevent any clots.”
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Allen West, running for governor of Texas, diagnosed with COVID-19

Tea party firebrand Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. The antibodies are used to treat those in the early stages of a coronavirus infection. "My chest X-rays do show...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy