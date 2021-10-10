CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Nick Clegg: Facebook's post-election safety changes were 'exceptional'

NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Clegg, Facebook vice president of Global Affairs, talks to Meet the Press about revelations from a whistleblower's testimony to Congress about the social media giant's priorities.Oct. 10, 2021.

Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
NBC Chicago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety. And she laid responsibility with the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Frances Haugen testified to...
INTERNET
Person
Nick Clegg
Rolling Stone

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Calls Whistleblower’s Profits Over Safety Claims ‘Deeply Illogical’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had “quite a week” as he noted in a lengthy post on his Facebook page addressing accusations the company has faced from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who testified during a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. The hearing took place the day after the company’s products —Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — went down for six hours. In the post, Zuckerberg denied that the company values profits over the safety of its users. Zuckerberg addressed the outage noting how it affects “the people who rely on our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses, or support their communities.” The...
INTERNET
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen's Full Testimony Before the Senate

The whistleblower who leaked internal Facebook research to Congress and The Wall Street Journal testified before the Senate on Tuesday. Recent investigations from the Journal revealed that the company's executives understood the negative impacts of Instagram among younger users, including an increase in suicidal thoughts. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Election#Meet The Press#Global Affairs
ZDNet

Facebook's giant outage: This change caused all the problems

Facebook blamed its six-hour outage on Monday on a faulty configuration change that affected its vast social media platforms and internal systems. Facebook, alongside WhatsApp and Instagram, suffered a global outage on Monday, October 4 that began at approximately 11:44 EDT and dragged on well into the afternoon. The social...
INTERNET
BBC

Facebook 'prioritises safety above profit'

Facebook has rejected claims, made by a former employee to US Congress, that its products harm children. Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old former product manager turned whistleblower, heavily criticised the company at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Facebook's Monika Bickert responded that the company was attempting to answer questions...
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Facebook Exec Nick Clegg Waffles on Whether the Social Network Amplified Jan. 6th Under Intense Grilling From CNN’s Dana Bash: Can’t Say ‘Yes or No’

CNN’s Dana Bash took Facebook’s Vice-President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to task over the recent revelations and accusations involving the social media platform. Bash interviewed Clegg on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation focused on Facebook’s awareness of social media’s negative impact on children, plus the allegations of whistleblower Frances Haugen. The interview comes after Haugen testified before Congress with her claims that the social network constantly puts profits ahead of public safety, and that they facilitated several other detrimental impacts on society.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on putting profit before safety: 'That's just not true'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly addressed claims that the social media giant prioritises profit over safety and wellbeing is "just not true". "We care deeply about issues like safety, wellbeing, and mental health. It's difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don't recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted," Zuckerberg wrote in note to Facebook employees that he publicly posted on his Facebook page.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Nick Clegg Spends Sunday Frantically Trying to Save Face(book)

There are many reasons why Facebook executive Nick Clegg may have found himself on clean-up duty over the weekend, chief among them the damning disclosures of Frances Haugen, the former-product-manager-turned-whistleblower who has armed news outlets and members of Congress with a barrage of internal documents from her time with the company. Testifying last week, Haugen urged lawmakers to impose regulations on the social media giant—just as the government did with tobacco companies. “I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” she told a Senate subcommittee, citing the January 6 Capitol attack as an insurrection aided by Facebook’s unwillingness to crack down on misinformation and hate speech.
INTERNET
prweek.com

Facebook to encourage teens to ‘take a break’ from Instagram, Nick Clegg says

Facebook will introduce three tools to tackle harmful use of Instagram by teens, its vice-president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in an interview on Sunday. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Clegg said the company would introduce a feature called “take a break," prompting young users to log off Instagram where evidence suggests they could be using it in a potentially harmful way.
INTERNET
Android Authority

You told us: You were using WhatsApp's rivals even before Facebook crashed

The planet came to a grinding halt last week as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all went offline. The issue was caused by a troublesome configuration change, a blip that might’ve cost Facebook and its properties big in terms of revenue and users. Telegram announced soon after that it added 70...
INTERNET
wcny.org

Infrastructure; Facebook; Mayor Elections

The panel discuss the expense infrastructure bill that is hung up in Congress. How should the Democrats go forward? Then they talk about Facebook and its new algorithms. Should people turn off Facebook now that they are manipulating posts more than ever? Finally, a look at the Syracuse Mayor Elections in November.
SYRACUSE, NY
Birmingham Star

Facebook services back online, after operations were disrupted by configuration changes in backbone routers

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Facebook services are back online after the operations were disrupted by configuration changes on backbone routers, the company said. "Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," the engineers said in a statement on Facebook's website.
INTERNET
WISN

Women's Center stunned by Facebook's rejection of boosted post

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Workers at a Waukesha County women's shelter say they were shocked when they were turned down by Facebook. Their post, promoting October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, was rejected by the social media giant. The decision is part of a larger policy that could impact other nonprofit...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
NBC News

