Full Nick Clegg: Facebook's post-election safety changes were 'exceptional'

There are many reasons why Facebook executive Nick Clegg may have found himself on clean-up duty over the weekend, chief among them the damning disclosures of Frances Haugen, the former-product-manager-turned-whistleblower who has armed news outlets and members of Congress with a barrage of internal documents from her time with the company. Testifying last week, Haugen urged lawmakers to impose regulations on the social media giant—just as the government did with tobacco companies. “I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” she told a Senate subcommittee, citing the January 6 Capitol attack as an insurrection aided by Facebook’s unwillingness to crack down on misinformation and hate speech.

