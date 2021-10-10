Dodgers even division series with 9-2 victory over Giants
During Saturday's game Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the sixth inning, breaking open what had been a 2-1 game. Left-hander Julio Urias limited the Giants to one run and three hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one, for the victory before a crowd at Oracle Park. "I thought the pitches were working really well," said Urias, MLB's only 20-game winner in 2021.www.giants365.com
Comments / 0