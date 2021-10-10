Dodgers even division series with 9-2 victory over Giants

This eventually forced the Giants to switch over to Tyler Rogers — who is, without a doubt, the Giants' best reliever this past season — even though he was coming off of not only his earliest appearance of the year in Game 3, but also the highest pitch count of the season at 29. On top of that, it was his third time pitching in four days. That also applied to Jake McGee, who was the final pitcher the Giants called upon on Tuesday.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO