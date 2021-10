The Rocky Top Fall League has been an East Tennessee staple for over 20 years. We added a very cool innovation with the Rocky Top D-League a few years back that features players in the 9th and 10th grade. This past year the 423 Hoops Fall League was formed in Upper East Tennessee by coaches in the area to give those players a platform and provide us with a solid partner in the development of these players. I have chosen 25 players from the three leagues for profiles here at Hoop Seen. Here are those players listed alphabetically and by class. This looks at the best class of 2022 players from the event.

