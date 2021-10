Halsey is a potent presence in any room that they may step into and Saturday Night Live is no different. The chart-topping artist made their presence felt early and often with a medley of musical performances. First, the singer dominated the stage in a fierce green catsuit while performing "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" off of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Later on, Halsey returned in a black gown to perform "Darling" with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham. With that said, they did much more than headline as the musical guest.

