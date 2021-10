NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Trevecca Nazarene University’s cross country team is scrambling for a way home after its flight from Chicago to Nashville was canceled on Saturday. The team was set to return home after competing in a meet in the Chicago area at 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Trevecca Coach Austin Selby said he got a call at 4:30 p.m. to let him know the flight had been canceled.