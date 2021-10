If you're heading out with the family during MEA next week, you're not alone. And the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is getting ready for bigger crowds. MEA Week-- which is really just Thursday and Friday of next week-- has become one of the most popular times for Minnesotans to pack up the family and head out on a mini-vacation, taking advantage of students' time off during the annual Minnesota teachers conference, known as MEA.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO