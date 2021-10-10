CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown, Matt Ryan reach milestones on Sunday

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Antonio Brown and Matt Ryan achieved a pair of career milestones on Sunday. In his second season with the Buccaneers, Brown caught a 10-yard pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter of Tampa Bay's game against the Miami Dolphins for his 900th career catch. The reception came in his 143rd career game, besting Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison, who previously held the mark for fastest-to-900 catches.

