Antonio Brown, Matt Ryan reach milestones on Sunday

It was a play that looked fairly ordinary. On the stat sheet, it will go down as a 5-yard completion to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. But in the annals of NFL history and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's own legacy within the game, it'll be much, much more. That pass was No. 25 of the game and No. 5,000 in his career. Ryan became the seventh NFL player to complete 5,000 passes in his career and the fifth to do it with one team, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO