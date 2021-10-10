Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Samuel (groin) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Saints. There's a good chance Samuel aggravated the hamstring injury that has plagued him since the offseason program back in June. If so, there's no telling when he may gain clearance to play again. Washington's wide receiver room is banged up at the moment, with Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) inactive Sunday. With that trio on the sideline, Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, DeAndre Carter, Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden are the team's healthy and available players at the position.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0