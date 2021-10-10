Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Ruled out of Sunday's game

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints. (Washington Football Team on Twitter) The expectation was that Samuel, who was listed as questionable, would play. However, the team waited until after pre-game warmups to make an official decision. Indeed, Samuel is good to go and should serve as the Football Team's No. 2 receiver alongside former Ohio State roommate Terry McLaurin. Samuel had just four catches for 19 yards last week and should be left on benches in Week 5.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO