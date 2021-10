Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot. During a recent interview on CNN, Bernstein warned there is "a kind of civil war in this country ignited by Donald Trump," who may yet run again for the White House in 2024, and he argued a "coup attempt" took place on Jan. 6 that was propped up on lies about a stolen election in 2020 that a large number of Republicans continue to believe in.

POTUS ・ 16 HOURS AGO