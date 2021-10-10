Baby cereal sold nationwide at Walmart recalled
(WEHT) – A baby cereal sold nationwide at Walmart is recalled after the FDA found high levels of naturally occurring arsenic.
Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal.
The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:
- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
- Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
- Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022
You should throw away the cereal or return it for a full refund.
You can find more information by clicking here .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0