Orange County, NY

1 killed after helicopter crashes in Orange County

 6 days ago

One person was killed after a helicopter crashed in Orange County on Sunday.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near near Storm King Mountain in Cornwall around 3:30 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

MORE NEWS | Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.

