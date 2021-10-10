1 killed after helicopter crashes in Orange County
One person was killed after a helicopter crashed in Orange County on Sunday. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near near Storm King Mountain in Cornwall around 3:30 p.m. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash. MORE NEWS | Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
