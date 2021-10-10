1 killed after helicopter crashes in Orange County

One person was killed after a helicopter crashed in Orange County on Sunday.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near near Storm King Mountain in Cornwall around 3:30 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

