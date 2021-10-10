CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Old, Bruised, Dying, Dead, Shorthanded Phoenix Mercury Are In The WNBA Finals

By Maitreyi Anantharaman
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic bulletin-board material: The Chicago Sky weren’t sure whether they’d face the Phoenix Mercury or the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, but with just a day between the deciding game in the Phoenix-Vegas semifinal series and the first game of the Finals, they figured they ought to head out west a little early, to get their bodies rested and used to the time difference. The Sky took a little gamble, flew to Vegas, and it was a sensible gamble, really. After two blowouts in a row put them down 2–1 in a best-of-five series, the Aces looked like their fearsome regular-season selves again in the next game. Crucially, the Mercury didn’t; less than a minute into Game 4, Kia Nurse, Phoenix’s best perimeter defender, tore her ACL. Sophie Cunningham, the second-best perimeter defender and a threat from three, has been out with a calf strain since the second half of Game 3.

The Associated Press

Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch

Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Up next is a familiar foe — Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game’s biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They’ll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday.
CBS Sports

2021 WNBA Finals: Chicago Sky carved up Phoenix Mercury's defense in Game 1 and not just because of fatigue

Before the fourth quarter started in Game 1 of the 2021 WNBA Finals, Diana Taurasi was asked by ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude how the Phoenix Mercury were dealing with fatigue against the Chicago Sky, after having just played on Friday in the semifinals. Taurasi, in her usual brutally honest tone, set the record straight for the Mercury's performance Sunday afternoon.
defector.com

The Mercury Are The Villains Who Can’t Be Killed

Sometimes, a single moment in a game tells the entire story. Sometimes, the moment tells two stories—and they’re entirely different. With 34 seconds left in overtime of WNBA Finals Game 2 on Wednesday night and the Mercury up three points, Diana Taurasi pawed the ball away from Courtney Vandersloot. On the fast break attempt, the Chicago defenders bearing down on Taurasi drove her toward the sideline, where she stumbled but contorted her torso just so to keep the ball in bounds long enough for head coach Sandy Brondello to take a timeout. That’s one story of the game: A team with no margin for error ran right up against the margins but, by turns gutsy and unusual, kept within them. Phoenix won 91-86 to tie the series up before it moves to Chicago for Games 3 and 4.
