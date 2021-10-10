The Old, Bruised, Dying, Dead, Shorthanded Phoenix Mercury Are In The WNBA Finals

Classic bulletin-board material: The Chicago Sky weren’t sure whether they’d face the Phoenix Mercury or the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, but with just a day between the deciding game in the Phoenix-Vegas semifinal series and the first game of the Finals, they figured they ought to head out west a little early, to get their bodies rested and used to the time difference. The Sky took a little gamble, flew to Vegas, and it was a sensible gamble, really. After two blowouts in a row put them down 2–1 in a best-of-five series, the Aces looked like their fearsome regular-season selves again in the next game. Crucially, the Mercury didn’t; less than a minute into Game 4, Kia Nurse, Phoenix’s best perimeter defender, tore her ACL. Sophie Cunningham, the second-best perimeter defender and a threat from three, has been out with a calf strain since the second half of Game 3.