Morrison police chief resigns

Morrison Police Chief Misty Siderfin is resigning after three months in the position, with her last day Oct. 21. In her Oct. 7 letter of resignation, Siderfin states that she is “unable to continue within this role due to the limited resources, lack of financial stability and budgeting for the Police Department, demands for the police department to support its own budget, lack of transparency, and extremely low numbers of quality applicants for the current vacancies.”