Ohio reports nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
By Ed Richter
Journal-News
6 days ago
Ohio reported 5,399 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The 21-day case average reported on Sunday was 5,720 new cases. The number of cases comes as Ohio reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The 21-day average for deaths was listed at 64 Sunday.
For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
Erie County's second surge of COVID-19 spiked last week as newly confirmed cases rose by 24%, even as the nationwide number of new cases starts to decline. It's the 13th straight week in which the county's number of cases has increased, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county...
Advocates for human service groups said the state should gather more public feedback on how to spend the remainder of the recovery cash from the American Rescue Plan Act. “We’ve seen many of our partners on the local government level engage in a process to allow constituents to talk about their priorities and talk about the changes that they’d like to see in their communities,” said Kelsey Bergfeld, who leads Advocates for Ohio’s Future, a coalition of human services groups.
The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
(October 13, 2021 3:16 PM) All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households...
A Republican lawmaker in Alaska reportedly harassed hospital officials to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient—and even claimed to have power to make medical decisions for the patient— before the man died on Wednesday. William Topel, a well-known figure in Anchorage’s conservative circles, had been a frequent...
Ohio reported 385 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the second highest amount recorded in three weeks. The state’s 21-day high was 424 hospitalizations reported on Sept. 28. Wednesday is the second day in row Ohio recorded more than 300 hospitalizations, and the third time the state has surpassed it in the last week.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% […]
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 473 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 335 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.
The 14 new deaths range from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10. One person was in the 25-49 age group, three were in the 50-64 age group and 10 were 65 years or older.
There have been 8,539 total hospitalizations and 126,496 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,231.
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent roughly 12,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1800 deaths among seniors in Ohio during the first five months of 2021. The study, which was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office...
SUNDAY UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths from Covid-19 and 1,032 new positive cases.
The number of deaths and confirmed cases announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
Today’s data brings the County to a total of 26,153 deaths 1,463,039 positive cases.
At time of reporting, 825 LA County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19.
COVID-19 Daily Update:October 3, 2021New Cases: 1,032 (1,463,039 to date)New Deaths: 10 (26,153 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 825 pic.twitter.com/ebEeReCjLr
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 3, 2021
SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 20 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1427...
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Monday reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours. That includes 210 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 93 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 28,565), 90 in Trumbull (21,238) and 27 in Columbiana (12,653). Ohio...
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A surge of new cases among students and staff in the Cincinnati Public Schools has the district once again reporting the most new infections in Ohio in the latest weekly update from the state’s Department of Health. The district reported 511 new student cases and 88 new staff...
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Nearly 58,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.
The report listed 57,859 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 56,667 in a report issued last week.
Lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred. While the death toll has increased, the state has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and the first half of October.
The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that 2,938 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Friday, a 24 percent drop from a week earlier.
The number cited by the hospital association was lower than a total posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
That total showed 3,257 people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19.
Regardless, the numbers reflect significant decreases in hospitalizations since summer, as the state hit a peak of more than 17,000 people hospitalized in August.
For the first time since Thursday, Ohio reported more than 300 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state recorded 323 hospitalizations in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Five days ago, on Oct. 7, the Ohio reported 323 hospitalizations. ICU admissions were also up Tuesday. Ohio reported 31...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,725 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total in a week. The seven-day total 32,277 cases calculates to a daily average of 4,611 cases per day, down 7% from a week ago, and up 7% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1,502,124 infections statewide. Childhood Infections An updated weekly report on coronavirus ...
While the delta surge of COVID-19 appears to have plateaued, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff warned Thursday it’s too early to declare victory. “We have to remain vigilant,” Vanderhoff said, noting cases and hospitalizations remain high in the state. Though he expects the U.S. Food and Drug...
Nebraska's attorney general says he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.
