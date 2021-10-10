The Stealth Bear Market And The Nature Of Bull Market Tops

7-yr cycle – Last lows: 2009-2016. Next low: ~2023. Market Analysis (Charts, courtesy of StockCharts) After the March 2020 low initiated a strong upthrust of about equal strength in the major indices, the first intermediate correction occurred between mid-September to the start of November. After that brief respite indices continued to rise in a more moderate but sustained uptrend. In this section we compare the performance of DJIA and NDX since that year end intermediate low. Their trends were roughly similar until mid-February 2021 when NDX underwent another intermediate correction while DIA continued pretty much unabated until about May when both indexes sufffered another, less severe correction.
Comments / 0