The Stealth Bear Market And The Nature Of Bull Market Tops

Could the current high price of natural gas, and the trading of natural gas, lead to a financial markets meltdown? Er, perhaps not right now, but if the price continues to climb out of sight, who knows? Reuters is reporting top commodity trading houses are being told by brokers and exchanges to deposit “hundreds of millions of dollars” in extra funds to cover their exposure to soaring gas prices. The good news (for now) is that most of them have the cash to do it.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO