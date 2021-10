A woman is suing a Mayfair casino over claims she was subjected to racial discrimination by millionaire members when she worked as a dealer. Semhar Tesfagiorgis is suing the private casino Aspinalls, owned by Crown, as well as Crown’s managing director Michael Branson and the company’s HR manager Laura Attrill.The dealer’s claims include direct race and sex discrimination, as well as indirect sex discrimination, harassment and victimisation. Her former employers deny the claims against them. The respondents deny the claims against them.In December 2019, Mrs Tesfagiorgis said she complained to management about an alleged incident in which a patron at...

