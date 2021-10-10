CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

4 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in South Carolina

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a two-car crash in York County, authorities said Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 77 at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to Master Trooper David Jones, a woman was driving a Chrysler sedan south in the northbound lanes when she hid another car, head on.

The driver and two passengers in the second car died at the scene, Jones said. All were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was sent to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries, Jones said. A passenger in that car was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

