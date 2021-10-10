Rural Route 4: Soybean harvest comes to screeching halt

Harvest surges ahead with more than half of the state’s soybeans and about one third of the corn for grain crop out of the fields. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Recent rainfall has slowed down fieldwork for portions of the state, but it is helpful in replenishing some subsoil moisture. Looking ahead, rain continues to be forecast over the next several days.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 10, that recent rainfall has resulted in topsoil moisture levels now rated 43 percent short to very short with subsoil at 54 percent short to very short. Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, eight days ahead of the five-year average, with about 30 percent harvested, also eight days ahead of average. Moisture content is averaging around 19 percent with an overall condition rating of 62 percent good to excellent. Soybean harvest is reported at 56 percent, nine days ahead of the norm, with 96 percent of the crop dropping leaves or beyond, one week ahead of average. Soybeans are rated 63 percent good to excellent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO