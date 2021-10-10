CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Route 4: Soybean harvest comes to screeching halt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving! Before you start to think I am crazy, be aware that I am Canadian and yesterday was Thanksgiving in Canada. Today is the Thanksgiving holiday back home. Canadian Thanksgiving is always the second Sunday in October – much earlier than the American version. Ours has nothing to do with pilgrims – it’s really just about the harvest and giving thanks for the harvest. (Harvest is generally earlier in Canada than down here as well).

agrinews-pubs.com

Soybean research info, free lunch coming to an elevator near you

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Illinois Soybean Association is partnering with the Soybean Research & Information Network, funded by the United Soybean Board, to provide Illinois farmers the opportunity to learn more about soybean checkoff-funded research projects and enjoy a few snacks during the demanding harvest season. ISA and SRIN will...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wnax.com

Weed Pressure Seen In Soybeans During Harvest In Iowa

Following a dry growing season in much of Iowa, weed pressure picked up dramatically during soybean harvest. Brandon Hulme lme, Agronomist with Champion Seeds in Ellsworth, Iowa says weeds did a number on soybeans in a large part of the state. He advises growers to study what trait and chemical...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Soybean Harvest Passed 50 Percent

(Radio Iowa) The weather has favored farmers and they’ve been able to bring in a lot of corn and beans. The USDA says close to 30 percent of the corn harvest is now complete statewide — that is eight days ahead of normal. That compares to the 19 percent level last week. More than half of the soybean crop has been harvested at 56 percent. That is 16 percent more soybeans harvested compared to last week. The soybean harvest is now nine days ahead of the five-year average.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Harvest Surges Ahead With More Than Half Of Soybeans And Nearly A Third Of Corn Crops Out Of Fields

Harvest surges ahead with more than half of the state’s soybeans and about one third of the corn for grain crop out of the fields. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Recent rainfall has slowed down fieldwork for portions of the state, but it is helpful in replenishing some subsoil moisture. Looking ahead, rain continues to be forecast over the next several days.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 10, that recent rainfall has resulted in topsoil moisture levels now rated 43 percent short to very short with subsoil at 54 percent short to very short. Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, eight days ahead of the five-year average, with about 30 percent harvested, also eight days ahead of average. Moisture content is averaging around 19 percent with an overall condition rating of 62 percent good to excellent. Soybean harvest is reported at 56 percent, nine days ahead of the norm, with 96 percent of the crop dropping leaves or beyond, one week ahead of average. Soybeans are rated 63 percent good to excellent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
1380kcim.com

Soybean Harvest Is Seeing Variable Yields

AUBURN, KLEMME, Iowa (RI) – Harvest is progressing quickly in Iowa with mostly fair weather, though yield reports are varied on soybeans. Jeff Frank, who farms in north-central Iowa near Auburn, says he ran a soil moisture deficit of ten inches this season but caught a few timely rains in August that benefitted the soybean crop. Frank says his yields are better than expected.
AUBURN, IA
ocj.com

Corn harvest on track, soybeans behind

Ohio farmers were able to make some harvest progress last week prior to late week rains which slowed progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Temperatures were far above average all week which aided crop dry down and also benefitted hay and pasture regrowth. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork.
AGRICULTURE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa’s Harvest is Moving Fast Though Soybean Yields are Widely Varied

(Radio Iowa) Harvest is progressing quickly in Iowa with mostly fair weather, though yield reports are varied on soybeans. Jeff Frank, who farms in north-central Iowa near Auburn, says he ran a soil moisture deficit of ten inches this season but caught a few timely rains in August that benefitted the soybean crop. Frank says his yields are better than expected.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Corn and Soybean Production is Up

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is up 3% from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 5% from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
kggfradio.com

Soybean Crushing Plant Coming to Montgomery County

Bartlett, a Savage Company, will be building a new soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County. The facility that will be built will be capable of handling 38 ½ million bushels of soybeans per year. They expect to process about 100,000-110,000 bushels per day. To build the facility will cost around $325 million and will bring 50 new jobs to the county when finished building. Bill Webster from Bartlett talked about when construction will begin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
wnax.com

Northwest Iowa Soybean Harvest Results Showing Varied Yields

Farmers in Northwest Iowa are rolling along with soybean harvesting with only about a third of the crop yet to be harvested. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Joel DeJong says yields vary widely but are much better than expected. He says the soybean yield variation ranges from 20 bushels per...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Soybeans with pods close up

A higher than expected supply number in the latest USDA quarterly stocks report took its toll on the soybean market to close out September. However, the market digested those numbers quickly and is back to focusing on the ongoing harvest in the Midwest.
AGRICULTURE
westlibertyindex.com

Soybean harvest worries over for Janet Simon

“That’s just what we do in Iowa – help each other out.”. That’s exactly how one neighbor of Janet Simon described a rural farm gesture that lead to the harvesting of approximately 200 acres of soybeans Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, at the family farm at 772 330th Street northeast of West Liberty.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Creston News Advertiser

17th annual Fields of Faith soybeans harvested

Volunteers gathered on September 30, 2021, to harvest the 17th annual Fields of Faith mission growing project. Seventy acres of soybeans were planted this spring near Fontanelle on a farm operated by Dennis Lundy. Everything is donated, including land, planting, seed, chemicals and harvesting. Twelve farmers brought combines, trucks, tractors...
FONTANELLE, IA
1380kcim.com

Rain Didn’t Slow Down Harvest Too Much With About 40 Percent Of Soybeans Already Out Of Fields

Harvest was delayed slightly due to showers over the past week, but there was still an average of 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 3. “This past week, western Iowa experienced above-average rainfall, which slowed fieldwork. However, the entire state saw a return to summer-like weather as temperatures felt more like late August as opposed to early fall,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Overall, final October outlooks show the possibility of warmer and wetter conditions and minimal chances of an early frost.” With that rain, topsoil moisture levels are now rated at 45 percent short to very short with subsoil moisture at 53 percent short to very short. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, six days ahead of the five-year average, while harvest reached 19 percent, eight days ahead. Moisture of harvested corn for grain fell to 20 percent with corn conditions rated 60 percent good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 92 percent, eight days ahead of the norm. Twenty percent of the soybean crop was harvested over the past week, bringing the total to 40 percent, 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in central and eastern Iowa have harvested about half of their soybean crop. Conditions are rated at 64 percent good to excellent. The full Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
atchisonglobenow.com

Soybean Cyst Nematode Testing

Harvest is a great time to make an ‘on the go’ evaluation of a farm’s performance as we finish out the crop year. Not only can you see physical differences in the field as you harvest, but see how they correlate on yield monitor software as well. For soybean growers,...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Farm Rescue notches 800th assist at North Dakota soybean harvest

FORT RANSOM, North Dakota — When farm machinery flying both an American flag and a distinct white flag completes a pass across a field in rural North Dakota, it usually means one thing: Farm Rescue has come to help another farm family in need. The North Dakota organization that helps...
FORT RANSOM, ND
bernewitness.com

Weather brings break to all-out soybean harvest

Those traveling down country roads under blue skies the past few days saw clouds of dust erupting from an all-out soybean harvest in action. Starting the middle of this past week, area farmers went to the field in an aggressive attempt to bring in ripe and productive beans prior to the rain outbreaks predicted for the coming week.
AGRICULTURE

