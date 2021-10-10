Watch ‘The Vows We Keep’ Hallmark Channel Movie Online

In the "Countdown to Christmas" movie A Kiss Before Christmas, Hatcher and Denton will appear on screen together for the first time since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012, playing husband and wife. “Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said in a statement. “The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later, and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.” Denton, who also serves as an executive producer, adds: “From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique. I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion. And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end.”

