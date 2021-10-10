Serving powers No. 10 Huskers to sweep at Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ. (Nebraska Athletics) – The No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team claimed its sixth straight win Sunday afternoon, cruising to a sweep of Rutgers, 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-12), at the Rutgers Athletic Center. With the victory, the conference-leading Huskers improve to 12-3 (6-0 Big Ten), while the Scarlet Knights drop to 8-9 (0-6). Madi Kubik paced Nebraska for the sixth straight match with 11 kills on .280 hitting, adding nine digs, two blocks and an ace.www.klkntv.com
