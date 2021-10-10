CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
London, TX

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWMzS_0cN6k7Uh00

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.’’

The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon’s desire to “break loose” was the main driver behind the split.

Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.

3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to experts

The interview comes ahead Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. “The Beatles: Get Back,” set for release in November on Disney+, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band. McCartney’s comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making “pretty good stuff.”

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
London, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John Lennon
Variety

The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bbc Radio 4#The Observer#Kveo Tv
Variety

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney’s ‘Blues Cover Band’ Dig at Stones’ L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said early in the show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

“It’s Like Playing in 12 Different Bands” – Tom Morello on ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’

To say that is something of a prolific musician is probably putting it rather lightly. With millions of album sales to his name, some of the greatest guitar riffs ever played written by his hand, and with a career that has seen him working with some of the greatest figures in modern music, it’s no secret that any new release from Morello is greeted with rabid excitement from his legions of fans.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon’s Bizarre 1962 Novelty Song ‘The Lone Teen Ranger’

Paul Simon turned 80 on Wednesday. The news caused his name to trend throughout the day on Twitter, where the platform helpfully explained that he “shot to fame in the 60s as half of the ‘Simon and Garfunkel’ duo.” “This is triggering,” Questlove wrote. “Come on now. Ya’ll could have just [written] ‘HAPPY 80TH PAUL SIMON!!!!!” This is triggering. Come on now. pic.twitter.com/LCjHJLvgSP — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) October 13, 2021 Questlove has a point. Paul Simon is a lot more than half of Simon & Garfunkel. Discounting their brief run in the Fifties as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel represents just six years...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elton John sets UK chart record with new single

Elton John has set a record with his new single “Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” featuring Dua Lipa. The 74-year-old English singer’s new song from his forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions entered into the UK top 10 singles chart last month, where it is currently ranking at second place. It means that John has become the first artist in history to score a UK Top 10 single in six different decades.“Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” is the “Rocket Man” singer’s 33rd top 10 single in the UK.This latest accomplishment places John in line with music artists like David Bowie, Cher, Michael...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
506
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy