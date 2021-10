Never too high, never too low, never too high, never too low. Or, as we call it here in LA Kings Land, the Matt Roy Motto. Last night was a major high for the Kings. Opening night, facing off against the team projected by just about everyone who made predictions to win the Pacific Division, new players suiting up for their first regular-season game with the Kings, full house at STAPLES Center. The outcome? A convincing, four-goal victory on home ice.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO