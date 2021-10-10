Ohio reports nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
By Ed Richter
Dayton Daily News
6 days ago
Ohio reported 5,399 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The 21-day case average reported on Sunday was 5,720 new cases. The number of cases comes as Ohio reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The 21-day average for deaths was listed at 64 Sunday.
For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
Erie County's second surge of COVID-19 spiked last week as newly confirmed cases rose by 24%, even as the nationwide number of new cases starts to decline. It's the 13th straight week in which the county's number of cases has increased, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county...
The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
A Republican lawmaker in Alaska reportedly harassed hospital officials to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient—and even claimed to have power to make medical decisions for the patient— before the man died on Wednesday. William Topel, a well-known figure in Anchorage’s conservative circles, had been a frequent...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% […]
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 473 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 335 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.
The 14 new deaths range from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10. One person was in the 25-49 age group, three were in the 50-64 age group and 10 were 65 years or older.
There have been 8,539 total hospitalizations and 126,496 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,231.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
SUNDAY UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths from Covid-19 and 1,032 new positive cases.
The number of deaths and confirmed cases announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
Today’s data brings the County to a total of 26,153 deaths 1,463,039 positive cases.
At time of reporting, 825 LA County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19.
COVID-19 Daily Update:October 3, 2021New Cases: 1,032 (1,463,039 to date)New Deaths: 10 (26,153 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 825 pic.twitter.com/ebEeReCjLr
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 3, 2021
SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 20 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1427...
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent roughly 12,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1800 deaths among seniors in Ohio during the first five months of 2021. The study, which was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office...
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,533 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours. That includes 298 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 157 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 28,722), 72 in Trumbull (21,310) and 69 in Columbiana (12,722). Ohio...
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A surge of new cases among students and staff in the Cincinnati Public Schools has the district once again reporting the most new infections in Ohio in the latest weekly update from the state’s Department of Health. The district reported 511 new student cases and 88 new staff...
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Nearly 58,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.
The report listed 57,859 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 56,667 in a report issued last week.
Lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred. While the death toll has increased, the state has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and the first half of October.
The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that 2,938 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Friday, a 24 percent drop from a week earlier.
The number cited by the hospital association was lower than a total posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
That total showed 3,257 people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19.
Regardless, the numbers reflect significant decreases in hospitalizations since summer, as the state hit a peak of more than 17,000 people hospitalized in August.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,725 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total in a week. The seven-day total 32,277 cases calculates to a daily average of 4,611 cases per day, down 7% from a week ago, and up 7% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1,502,124 infections statewide. Childhood Infections An updated weekly report on coronavirus ...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,253 new coronavirus cases and 108 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,496,399 cases and 30,336 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,978 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 664 in ICUs.
The state says 13,241,569 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,332,117 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,485 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing state totals to 1,506,609 known cases since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were identified […]
Most Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio say they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 VERSAILLES, Ohio (AP) — Most of the Republican candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat said Thursday that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. A question about their shots was posed to GOP contenders for the seat...
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Ohio, deaths […]
(October 13, 2021 3:16 PM) All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households...
Comments / 0