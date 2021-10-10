CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

By Ed Richter
Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio reported 5,399 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The 21-day case average reported on Sunday was 5,720 new cases. The number of cases comes as Ohio reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The 21-day average for deaths was listed at 64 Sunday.

