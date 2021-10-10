CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BFGoodrich Enlists Influencers With Pets To Promote Sweepstakes

Cover picture for the articleBFGoodrich has tapped six influencers and their pets to encourage consumers to explore the great outdoors with their pets. The tire brand has enlisted influencers including 2 Husketeers (222,000 followers), Jordan Kahana (170,000 followers), Sadie Mountain Pup (58,000 followers), Andrew Muse (109,000 followers), Kicker Muse (67,000 followers) and Loki, (1.9 million followers) to promote a sweepstakes tied to the campaign.

