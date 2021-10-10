All the Graphs from Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M's offense has struggled mightily this season versus Power 5 competition as injuries have impacted both the experience and continuity of the unit. Everyone knew going into the year that the Aggies couldn't go very far into their offensive line room due to a lack of depth but they're now starting two true freshmen among the first five. Not only that, the group that began the Mississippi State game was the Aggies' fourth different starting lineup up front this fall. The receiving corps saw some attrition in the off season with three players transferring and now three more are injured. Quarterback Zach Calzada was supposed to be the back up and one play away from seeing the field but no one thought that the one play would occur in the second game of the season. He's trying to overcome his own issues with regard to inexperience while leading a offense that doesn't have much of its own.

