Bulls vs. Cavaliers preview and open thread: Chicago looking for another dominant preseason performance

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the preseason with a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley, the player Cleveland hopes will become the franchise cornerstone one day, will get the start at power forward. But head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said during the morning shootaround that he will use the preseason as way to experiment with different lineups, trying to decipher who will be part of his expected 10-man rotation. It’s also a chance for Cleveland to test its new-look, fast-paced offense against an opponent some are expecting to make a playoff leap.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO