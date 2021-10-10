CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Cavaliers preview and open thread: Chicago looking for another dominant preseason performance

By Vijay Vemu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers in their preseason opener, the Chicago Bulls came back with another great game, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago got out to an early double-digit lead, 30-17, after the first quarter, and they never looked back. By the time it was the fourth, it was already garbage time as the Bulls won by a final score of 121-85.

Cleveland.com

Cavaliers at Bulls: Live updates from Tuesday night’s preseason opener

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the preseason with a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley, the player Cleveland hopes will become the franchise cornerstone one day, will get the start at power forward. But head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said during the morning shootaround that he will use the preseason as way to experiment with different lineups, trying to decipher who will be part of his expected 10-man rotation. It’s also a chance for Cleveland to test its new-look, fast-paced offense against an opponent some are expecting to make a playoff leap.
NBA
Lonzo Ball
Denzel Valentine
Darius Garland
Lauri Markkanen
Demar Derozan
Collin Sexton
Zach Lavine
Coby White
chatsports.com

Preseason Live Thread: Cavs @ Bulls

The wait is over, the Cavs first action of the 2021-22 season is tonight! They are taking on the revamped Chicago Bulls in Chi-town, tip off is at 8:00PM ET. As per Chris Fedor, the Cavs are planning to start Evan Mobley at power forward, although J.B. Bickerstaff hasn’t decided on an opening night starting lineup as of right now. Go Cavs!!!
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ first preseason game

The Chicago Bulls are back, baby. Sure, they may only have one preseason game under their belt. And yes, the win might have come against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but between the likes of how the team was moving up and down the court, and the overall stoppage efficiency, it can already be said with full […] The post 3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ first preseason game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs suffer huge blowout to the Bulls in preseason opener

The young Cavs team got exposed in the preseason opener. The youth-oriented Cleveland Cavaliers played their first NBA game together in the preseason against the Chicago Bulls–and it didn’t look pretty. When the final buzzer sounded, the Cavs left United Center on the receiving end of a harrowing 131-95 beating.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Sure, it’s the preseason and this game doesn’t count. But it’s still something, right?
NBA
Blog a Bull

2021 NBA Win Total Over/Unders!!!!!

As many of you have no doubt surmised, I gamble on sports. For those of you weird nerds who were tracking the Olympics through this site, you no doubt remember my biggest triumph. Begging everybody to bet on Rudy Gobert to score 20+ against Italy at 7.5:1 and then actually having it come through.
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Chicago Bulls
chatsports.com

Bulls Clobber Cavs in Preseason Opener

Maybe the Cavaliers should just consider Wednesday night’s contest in Atlanta the preseason opener and wipe Tuesday evening’s performance immediately out of their memory. In reality, the young Cavaliers took one on the chin in the actual preseason opener in the Windy City – with the Bulls taking a big early lead and never looking back, handing Cleveland the 131-95 loss at the United Center.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Pelicans-Bulls preseason game to carry unnecessary drama

The Pelicans will close out the remainder of their preseason schedule on the road, battling first Lonzo Ball and the Bulls in Chicago. The game can be seen tonight on Pelicans.com for those living in close proximity to New Orleans. In their lone exhibition contest to date, the Bulls dismantled...
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Bulls

The Cavaliers tip off the 2021-22 preseason on Tuesday night in Chicago – ready to break in some new offseason acquisitions, including a pair of former Bulls. The Wine & Gold won 22 games one season ago – finishing fourth in the Central Division, nine games behind Chicago. The Bulls were active at the Trade Deadline last year – dealing for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic – but they went 11-15 with the former Trojan in the lineup and missed the Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls Maintain Perfect Preseason Record With Win Over Cavaliers

Bulls stay perfect in preseason with win over Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A leviathan nearly fell Sunday evening in Cleveland, Ohio. But never fear. The 2021 Chicago Bulls, who entered play with a league-best plus-32.5 net rating through two preseason games, narrowly escaped Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 102-101 win, pushing their record in exhibition play to 3-0.
NBA
SLAM

Chicago Bulls Look on Track for Breakout Season

The Chicago Bulls had one of the biggest offseasons of any team in the NBA, upgrading their roster to make a real push for the playoffs this season. Their biggest acquisitions were Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, who instantly raise Chicago’s ceiling and elevates the offensive firepower. The Bulls are...
Morning Journal

Markkanen scores 18, Cavaliers fall to Bulls in preseason game

The Cavaliers had a much better showing against the Bulls in the teams’ second matchup of the preseason. But Chicago prevailed again, 102-101, on Oct. 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls routed the Cavs, 131-95, in the preseason opener. This time, the Cavs led until Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu made...
NBA

