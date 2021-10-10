Bulls vs. Cavaliers preview and open thread: Chicago looking for another dominant preseason performance
After blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers in their preseason opener, the Chicago Bulls came back with another great game, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago got out to an early double-digit lead, 30-17, after the first quarter, and they never looked back. By the time it was the fourth, it was already garbage time as the Bulls won by a final score of 121-85.www.blogabull.com
