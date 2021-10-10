Tom Cruise was at the Dodgers-Giants game but many MLB fans didn't believe it was really him

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened up their NLDS with the rival San Francisco Giants with a 9-2 win on the road on Saturday night. It was a big win for the defending champions, who didn’t want to head home down 0-2 in the series.

Oracle Park was packed again last night and there was one special fan in attendance who has done a number of legendary movies over the years.

The man… was Tom Cruise.

The 59-year-old actor was shown on TV and the Jumbotron but many fans who were watching didn’t think it was really Tom Cruise and had lots of jokes about who it could have actually been.

