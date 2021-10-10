CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Tom Cruise was at the Dodgers-Giants game but many MLB fans didn't believe it was really him

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDTsf_0cN6dMc800

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened up their NLDS with the rival San Francisco Giants with a 9-2 win on the road on Saturday night. It was a big win for the defending champions, who didn’t want to head home down 0-2 in the series.

Oracle Park was packed again last night and there was one special fan in attendance who has done a number of legendary movies over the years.

The man… was Tom Cruise.

The 59-year-old actor was shown on TV and the Jumbotron but many fans who were watching didn’t think it was really Tom Cruise and had lots of jokes about who it could have actually been.

Here he was:

Twitter had reactions:

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVBBw_0cN6dMc800

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Shocking New Face, Plastic Surgeons Weigh In

Tom Cruise shocked the world when he made a rare appearance — with what appeared to be a brand-new face. The 59-year-old looked puffy when he was spotted in the stands at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game with his 26-year-old son, Connor Cruise, over the weekend.
MLB
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Spotted Out With The Weeknd Again, And The Rumor Mill Has More Spark Than Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell

Most of the talk surrounding Angelina Jolie in recent months has either had to do with her ongoing divorce from her ex Brad Pitt or had to do with her upcoming Marvel Phase Four release The Eternals. Now, however, she’s been seen out to dinner with popular crooner The Weeknd not once, but twice. You know what that means: tongues are wagging. It's not the first time this has happened to some major celebrities in recent months, either (See: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
maggrand.com

Tom Cruise looks like a whole new person at Los Angeles Dodgers game

At the age of 59, Tom Cruise is one of the most enduring A-list action heroes in Hollywood. However, on Saturday night, the “Risky Business” star looked almost unrecognizable to some fans, as he appeared to be enjoying Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco. Cruise’s...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Tom Cruise Spotted For First Time Since Baseball Game Photos Went Viral

Tom Cruise was spotted for the first time since photos of him at a baseball game went viral and sparked rumors he had undergone cosmetic surgery. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 59, looked noticeably less puffy in new photos of him obtained by the New York Post's Page Six when he touched down in Los Angeles Wednesday. Cruise sported a black sweater and baseball cap as he took a moment to hydrate after landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Attend Los Angeles Dodgers Game Together

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance with his son at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this past weekend. The Mission Impossible star, 59, was seen with his 26-year-old son Connor Cruise at Saturday's game Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco, with the Dodgers facing off against the San Francisco Giants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
John
Person
Arash Markazi
Audacy

Stars, they're just like us — Justin Bieber falls for TikTok Tom Cruise deepfake

The Tom Cruise deepfake strikes again. Deepfake vids of Tom Cruise have been taking over TikTok for several months now thanks to @deeptomcruise. And the latest victim to fall prey to the deception was none other than Justin Bieber. Yup, the Biebs got totally fooled into believing that the real "Tom Cruise,” not one created by Chris Ume using artificial intelligence to merge Cruise's face with impersonator Miles Fisher, was the one really shredding on a guitar and singing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Spotted In Rare New Photos After Baseball Hangout With Son Connor

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos. Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nlds#Tomcruise#Sf Giants#Nbcs#Calvarezabc7#Fellakella#Callie Chen30
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Usually Camera-Shy Son Connor Speeds Around Beverly Hills In Flashy Ferrari After Dad Goes Viral For Puffy Face

Tom Cruise's usually private son isn't trying to fly under the radar anymore. Connor Cruise was spotted whizzing around Beverly Hills in a cherry red Ferrari that cost over five times more than the average American's annual salary. Article continues below advertisement. The 26-year-old was photographed in the richest neighborhood...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Tom Cruise Goes to Baseball Game, and the Internet Can’t Handle It

Tom Cruise did something totally normal on Saturday night: He attended a baseball game. But when photos of him emerged online, social media went berserk. “It looks like a deep fake,” many, many people said, apparently unsure if it was really Cruise in the pictures or only a digital approximation. Perez Hilton made a crack about Cruise channeling late comedian Norm Macdonald. Others on Twitter were flabbergasted that Cruise would want to attend a game in the first place. (“Tom Cruise is at the game ... for some reason.”) Based on these reactions, it appears that, of all our beloved Hollywood A-listers, we may know Cruise the least.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy