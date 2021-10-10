Wounded Warriors program makes presentation to Norwood Kiwanis
On September 27, Bob Giordano, President of Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures, and its director ,Tom La Kemper, joined Norwood Kiwanis at their monthly informal meeting. Mr. Giordano and Mr. La Kemper spoke about the mission of their organization. “Our mission is to provide fun outdoor adventures at no cost to our Wounded Warriors, Battle Buddies, Veterans and their families. We host fishing, hunting, camping and boating events primarily in Northern New York as well as others throughout the United States and parts of Canada.” Norwood Kiwanis wants to thank Mr. Giordano and Mr. La Kemper for a very informative presentation. Featured are Tom La Kemper, Patti Dean, Norwood Kiwanis president, and Bob Giordano.www.northcountrynow.com
