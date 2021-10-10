Wounded Warriors program makes presentation to Norwood Kiwanis

While on a recent vacation, Virgina van Sluis came across banners in a community that recognized military personnel through the Hometown Heroes Banner program. Van Sluis, who comes from a military family, is the chair of the Veterans Committee at the Faribault Elks Lodge and was one of three chairs who brought the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Faribault in 2016. For her, adding another way to honor those in the military who give so much of their time was an easy decision. She found out the banners were part of the Hometown Heroes Banner program, which first started in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 2006.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO