Lilbits: Pixel 6 revealed (in even more details), ScummVM turns 25, and Walmart’s 4K media streamer drops to $20

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is officially launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th. But thanks to a series of recent leaks, there’s not much mystery surrounding the phones. While official pricing details may have to wait, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect unofficially. And now thanks to a few more leaks, we also know most of the phones’ key selling points and specs. We even know how to completely disassemble and reassemble the upcoming phones, thanks to leaked service manuals and videos aimed at technicians.

